Rent Smart: I Cannot Pay Full Rent - What Are My Options?

A free workshop for people who need advice.

Join Solid Ground tenant counselors along with legal advisors on better understanding what rights you have if unable to make rent and what comes next.A visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will be on hand to help with answering questions.If you are currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 253-234-4204 or hjpstaff@kcba.org . You will receive an email with a Zoom link. You can also connect to this program by telephone.Register HERE This workshop will be offered multiple times over the next few months. Register for other sessions HERE