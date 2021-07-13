Rent Smart: I Cannot Pay Full Rent - What Are My Options?
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A free workshop for people who need advice.
Rent Smart: I Cannot Pay Full Rent-What Are My Options?
Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 2-4pm
Join Solid Ground tenant counselors along with legal advisors on better understanding what rights you have if unable to make rent and what comes next.
A visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will be on hand to help with answering questions.
If you are currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 253-234-4204 or hjpstaff@kcba.org
Please register with an email address by 6pm on Tuesday July 13. You will receive an email with a Zoom link. You can also connect to this program by telephone.
Register HERE https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5fce73324ad4962f004c1bca
This workshop will be offered multiple times over the next few months. Register for other sessions HERE
