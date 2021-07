Sound Transit crews will be working on storm drains on a block of 1st Ave NE between NE 158th and NE 159th beginning Tuesday July 6, 2021 and continuing through July.





The road will be closed during work hours of 7am to 5pm and will reopen during non-work hours.





Residents will have access to their driveways but should expect a lot of heavy equipment and construction noise.

Community Engagement: my.nguyen@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5690

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395

For more information: