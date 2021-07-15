Pacific Madrone: A Northwest Mainstay

This madrone is at least 100 years old.

Photo by Melody Fosmore

By Kathy Kaye

Save Shoreline Trees Advisory Board Member



The Pacific madrone holds a special place in the Northwest, both as a symbol of our unique environment and as a sacred living entity among our region’s Indigenous peoples.





One document tells of the Saanich people on Vancouver Island who, during the Great Flood, tied their canoe to a Pacific madrone on the top of Mount Newton.





In Oregon, Native American tribes used the tree’s berries as food and as fishing bait, and also for medicinal purposes (for colds and upset stomachs).



One of the oldest and best examples of Pacific madrone in Shoreline resides in Richmond Beach, on 20th Ave NW, the road leading into the Saltwater Park.





This tree is at least 100 years old. It is not uncommon for Pacific madrones to live to 400, and many are 200-to-250 years. They can reach heights of 80 to 125 feet and diameters of 24 to 48 inches.





The orange-red bark seems to glow in the sunshine

Photo by Melody Fosmore

Distinct characteristics



The Pacific madrone is a broadleaved evergreen whose range extends from San Diego to eastern Vancouver Island in British Columbia. The Pacific madrone (Arbutus menziesii), also called madroña or madroño, is the largest flowering tree in the Ericaceae (heath) family, which includes rhododendrons, blueberries and cranberries.

It is known for its smooth trunk, orange deciduous bark, white flowers and red berries. (The Latin name Arbutus translates as ‘strawberry,’ according to Washington State University.) Its flowers and berries attract honey bees and birds, especially band-tailed pigeons and quail, and is home for many types of wildlife.

Madrones typically lean

Photo by Melody Fosmore Climate change



While Pacific madrone handles drought somewhat well — because of its deep, expansive root system—there is evidence that the species is endangered and that its range is shrinking. Climate forecasting models show Pacific madrones may disappear completely from the west coast by 2090 ( While Pacific madrone handles drought somewhat well — because of its deep, expansive root system—there is evidence that the species is endangered and that its range is shrinking. Climate forecasting models show Pacific madrones may disappear completely from the west coast by 2090 ( https://ppo.puyallup.wsu.edu/madrone/about ).

Both temperature and precipitation are expected to increase over the coming years in the Pacific Northwest, changes that can bring insect infestation, (wood-boring beetles), fungi proliferation (leaf spot, leaf blight, stem and branch cankers), root disease, shoot and branch dieback, etc. Climate change is a major concern not just for Pacific madrones in our area but for all hardwood trees.

Register your tree with WSU



In response to these concerns, Washington State University (WSU) is conducting a crowd-sourced data collection effort to improve our understanding of the distribution and condition of our region's Madrones.



In response to these concerns, Washington State University (WSU) is conducting a crowd-sourced data collection effort to improve our understanding of the distribution and condition of our region's Madrones.

Using just your smartphone and a simple guide, you can help with these efforts.




