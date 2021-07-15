Shoreline Fire - 38 calls in one day

Photo by Mike Remarcke

What a busy day Tuesday for the Shoreline Fire department! 38 calls!





While we can’t always post details for some of our calls due to HIPAA, we like to keep our community informed of what we do on a daily basis to handle emergencies for Shoreline.





We had:

19 Aid calls

10 Medic calls

4 Brush Fires (variety of causes)

3 AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm) calls

1 Smoke/Burn Complaint

1 MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident)

We also received one of our new engines and trained on that as well as training for firefighter emergency self rescue out of buildings.





Great job neighbors on recent brush and home fire using garden hoses from a distance to help slow the spread while residents evacuated!





--Michelle Pidduck, Shoreline Fire












