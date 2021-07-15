Case updates July 13, 2021

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Shoreline Fire held pop up clinic at all
four secondary schools in the district
73.6% of King County residents ages 12+ that are eligible to be vaccinated have completed their vaccination series. 60,000 residents in north King county (including Shoreline but not LFP) have not been vaccinated.


The UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.


United States 
  • Total cases 33,758,532 - 31,815 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 605,551 - 371 reported since yesterday

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 420,214 - 611 since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 38,303 - 92 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,988 - 38 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 6,027 - 5 new since yesterday

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 108,994 - 159 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,581 - 8 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,680 - 2 new since yesterday

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,816 - 54 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,453 - 0 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 423 -  1 new since yesterday

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,510 -  7 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 209 - 0 new since yesterday 
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 334 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


