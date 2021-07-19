Log Boom Park Waterfront Access and Viewing Project construction begins July 26; Park will be closed to the public through July 2022

Monday, July 19, 2021

Beginning the week of July 26th, Log Boom Park in Kenmore at the head of Lake Washington will be closed to the public, including the parking lot, restroom, playground, and water access. 

Road Construction Northwest, Inc. will begin construction on the 2016 voter-approved Walkways and Waterways Bond Project with work continuing through July 2022. The 1.5-acre Log Boom Park Waterfront Access and Viewing Project will expand beach and hand-powered watercraft access, restore natural areas, renovate trails, provide a new rental building, picnic shelter, seating, and public art.


The Park will be closed during construction including the parking lot, public restroom, playground and beach access. Typical construction hours will be from Monday through Friday from 7:00am - 6:00pm with construction vehicles and heavy machinery in the area. Hours may be subject to change.

King County’s Burke Gilman Trail (BGT) and the City of Kenmore’s public pier will remain open during construction. The east path that leads to the pier will remain open with minor closures. The seasonal (June-August) float that attaches to the northeast end of the pier will remain open this summer. Portable restrooms will be located east of the park’s closed parking lot.

With limited street parking, the city encourages alternative forms of transportation to access the BGT or the public pier while the park is closed. Please respect park neighbors and do not park within private property.

Find project updates: kenmorewa.gov/WWLB

Walkways and Waterways is a voter-approved bond measure that passed in 2016 and encompasses five projects aimed to provide safe routes for pedestrians and cyclists and connect residents with the City’s public open space and waterfront. Find out more at kenmorewa.gov/ww



Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  