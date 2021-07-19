Log Boom Park Waterfront Access and Viewing Project construction begins July 26; Park will be closed to the public through July 2022
Monday, July 19, 2021
Road Construction Northwest, Inc. will begin construction on the 2016 voter-approved Walkways and Waterways Bond Project with work continuing through July 2022. The 1.5-acre Log Boom Park Waterfront Access and Viewing Project will expand beach and hand-powered watercraft access, restore natural areas, renovate trails, provide a new rental building, picnic shelter, seating, and public art.
The Park will be closed during construction including the parking lot, public restroom, playground and beach access. Typical construction hours will be from Monday through Friday from 7:00am - 6:00pm with construction vehicles and heavy machinery in the area. Hours may be subject to change.
King County’s Burke Gilman Trail (BGT) and the City of Kenmore’s public pier will remain open during construction. The east path that leads to the pier will remain open with minor closures. The seasonal (June-August) float that attaches to the northeast end of the pier will remain open this summer. Portable restrooms will be located east of the park’s closed parking lot.
With limited street parking, the city encourages alternative forms of transportation to access the BGT or the public pier while the park is closed. Please respect park neighbors and do not park within private property.
Find project updates: kenmorewa.gov/WWLB
Walkways and Waterways is a voter-approved bond measure that passed in 2016 and encompasses five projects aimed to provide safe routes for pedestrians and cyclists and connect residents with the City’s public open space and waterfront. Find out more at kenmorewa.gov/ww
