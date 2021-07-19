Wednesday's meeting of LFP Rotary to hear about the philanthropic arm of Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena - One Roof Foundation









We meet in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian on Wednesday mornings at 7:00am for breakfast, and speakers start at 7:30am.

You can also join via Zoom.





Join Zoom Meeting





Meeting ID: 225 797 7384







Speaker: Mari Horita, Executive Director, One Roof Foundation



The Seattle Kraken is the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the first professional hockey team in Seattle since the Seattle Totems finished their 1974-75 season in the then-pro-Western Hockey League.





The Kraken will play at Climate Pledge Arena, which is undergoing a transformation to develop the arena originally constructed for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair (saving the landmark roof) into a state-of-the-art facility, which will bring the best of live sport, music, and entertainment to the city.



The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena are joining forces to create One Roof Foundation, which will serve as the philanthropic arm of both organizations. The foundation will be specific about how to generate social change in a trio of ‘primary impact’ areas: youth homelessness, access and opportunities in youth hockey and environmental justice.







