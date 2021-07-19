Ballots are on the way for the August 3 Primary Election

Photo by GM Wiegand

Registered voters across Washington will soon receive ballots for the upcoming Primary Election, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Registered voters across Washington will soon receive ballots for the upcoming Primary Election, Tuesday, August 3, 2021





“I recommend Washingtonians mail their ballot early to ensure their votes count and their voices are heard,” said Secretary Wyman. “During this primary election, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on local positions and issues that affect our everyday lives, from mayoral and city council races to school boards, fire districts, and more. I encourage every eligible voter to participate.”

People who want to register to vote can visit VoteWA.gov and fill out a brief form. A valid Washington state driver’s license or ID is required to register online.



To vote in the Primary Election, registrations must be received by Monday, July 26 – eight days before election day – either online or via U.S. mail. After July 26, people can register or update their registration in person at their county’s elections office during business hours and until 8pm Aug. 3.



The Primary Election’s 18-day voting period begins Friday, July 16, and lasts through election day. Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so people who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.