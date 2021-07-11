Lake Forest Park police blotter July 8, 2021

On June 12, Officers were called to a subject who had fallen approximately 30 feet and was severely injured. Involved parties claimed subject fell off roof. Investigation determined this was a domestic incident where the victim was likely thrown off the deck. DV protection order was already in place due to previous incidents. Victims sustained multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital.



While working above incident, officers were called to a second domestic situation. Victim jumped out of vehicle to flee, and the suspect was attempting to force victim back into vehicle. The suspect fled with a 7-month-old in vehicle. The victim insisted suspect would harm the child. Officers located the vehicle and the suspect. The suspect and victim were both intoxicated and unable to care for the child. The child was taken in our police custody and released to child protective services.



Officers responded to Starbucks for an unwanted subject. A homeless subject was wrapped in blanket blocking doorway had defecated on himself and was refusing to leave. Starbucks was unwilling to trespass due to corporate policy. Officers determined subject already trespassed from town center and were able to get subject to move along. Without previous trespass, officers would have been unable to remove subject.





Admiral Miguel Grau Seminario

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan Peruvian political protest





On Saturday, June 12, 2021 officers provided traffic control for a planned march from the statue of Peruvian hero Admiral Miguel Grau Seminario in Animal Acres Park to the Peruvian Consulate. This is in response to a disputed Peruvian presidential election. Everything went very well with a speech from the group. It was friendly and peaceful.





Family heroically saves man in Lake Washington



On the evening of May 23, 2021 a family on Beach Drive called 911 to report a male subject ran through their yard and dove into Lake Washington, swimming south away from shore. They immediately recognized the subject was in danger due to cold water temperatures, high winds, and large waves.





The homeowner risked his own safety by deploying his personally owned watercraft to rescue the swimmer, while his wife called 911, providing updates and directing first responders. He was able to locate the swimmer, getting him on board, despite the fact the swimmer was now suffering from hypothermia and was losing consciousness. As officers arrived, the homeowner had returned to his dock with the swimmer who was now unconscious.





Officers discovered the subject had injected methamphetamine and was in obvious crisis. Officers and Fire personnel began life saving first aid, and he survived.





The responding officers and the Lake Forest Park Police Department believe that if the citizens had not intervened, this would likely have been a recovery effort by the time officers arrived on scene and been able to mount a response. The actions of this family went above and beyond and absolutely saved this subject's life.

