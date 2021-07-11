Lake Forest Park police blotter July 8, 2021
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Peruvian political protest march in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
The following notable incidents in Lake Forest Park were reported as of July 8, 2021
Domestic violence
On June 12, Officers were called to a subject who had fallen approximately 30 feet and was severely injured. Involved parties claimed subject fell off roof. Investigation determined this was a domestic incident where the victim was likely thrown off the deck. DV protection order was already in place due to previous incidents. Victims sustained multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital.
Problem person at Starbucks
Officers responded to Starbucks for an unwanted subject. A homeless subject was wrapped in blanket blocking doorway had defecated on himself and was refusing to leave. Starbucks was unwilling to trespass due to corporate policy. Officers determined subject already trespassed from town center and were able to get subject to move along. Without previous trespass, officers would have been unable to remove subject.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021 officers provided traffic control for a planned march from the statue of Peruvian hero Admiral Miguel Grau Seminario in Animal Acres Park to the Peruvian Consulate. This is in response to a disputed Peruvian presidential election. Everything went very well with a speech from the group. It was friendly and peaceful.
Family heroically saves man in Lake Washington
On the evening of May 23, 2021 a family on Beach Drive called 911 to report a male subject ran through their yard and dove into Lake Washington, swimming south away from shore. They immediately recognized the subject was in danger due to cold water temperatures, high winds, and large waves.
The homeowner risked his own safety by deploying his personally owned watercraft to rescue the swimmer, while his wife called 911, providing updates and directing first responders. He was able to locate the swimmer, getting him on board, despite the fact the swimmer was now suffering from hypothermia and was losing consciousness. As officers arrived, the homeowner had returned to his dock with the swimmer who was now unconscious.
Officers discovered the subject had injected methamphetamine and was in obvious crisis. Officers and Fire personnel began life saving first aid, and he survived.
The responding officers and the Lake Forest Park Police Department believe that if the citizens had not intervened, this would likely have been a recovery effort by the time officers arrived on scene and been able to mount a response. The actions of this family went above and beyond and absolutely saved this subject's life.
Officers responded to multiple calls at known drug/assault/DV residence.
One party had locked out another resident then barricaded the door. Subject refused to open door for officers. Resident contacted his father, so they had a place to stay for the night. While speaking with officers, the resident “flipped off” a King County patrol vehicle driving by. The father responded to this by grabbing son by his neck, admonishing him for disrespecting police. Father arrested for assault and administratively booked.
Mental health crisis
Officers responded to several subjects in varying degrees of mental health crisis. All refused offers of assistance. Two subjects were sent involuntarily to hospital for evaluation.
Officer assist
Officers responded to assist KC Marine Patrol with a 30-foot log in the water causing a hazard. Officers were able to get the log secured until it could be safely removed.
Officers provided traffic control for Northshore Fire at large house fire at 165th and Bothell Way NE, during one of the hottest days ever recorded in the area.
