Shoreline Police: Help us find this burglar who broke into a Shoreline business

Arriving deputies found the glass front door to the business shattered. There was also a gray rock lying to the right side of the door.



Once deputies confirmed the burglar was gone, the business owner arrived on scene. The owner showed deputies video footage of the suspect, who made entry into the store at 1:52am. The store owner isn't sure anything was stolen.



The suspect appears to be a white male, carrying an Army-style gray rucksack, wearing dark colored shorts, black socks, brown boots, neon orange gloves, and a dark colored coat with a hood pulled over his head. He was seen arriving and leaving the business on a dark-colored bicycle.



If you have any information on this individual, call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21020868









On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:01am, Shoreline deputies were dispatched to the 20000 block of Aurora Ave N for a commercial burglary alarm.Dispatch advised that the alarm company could hear sounds from inside the store of things being broken. They also heard a male's voice in the background.