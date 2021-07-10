Case updates July 8, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination clinic last day June 20

Shoreline vaccination clinic

If you want the convenience of a COVID-19 drop in vaccination clinic with no lines right in the middle of Shoreline, you have until Tuesday, June 20, 2021.





The UW Med clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing and June 20 is the last day.



