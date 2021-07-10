Case updates July 8, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination clinic last day June 20

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Shoreline vaccination clinic
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
If you want the convenience of a COVID-19 drop in vaccination clinic with no lines right in the middle of Shoreline, you have until Tuesday, June 20, 2021.

The UW Med clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire, will be closing and June 20 is the last day.

Case updates July 8, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,631,656 -  26,474 in one day
  • Total deaths 604,251 - 293 reported in one day

Washington state - Due to data processing issues today, DOH could not update data on deaths and hospitalizations. Deaths and hospitalizations that would have been included in today's counts will be added to the update on Monday. 
  • Total confirmed cases 417,687 - 369 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 37,416 - 84 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,758 - 0 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,997  - 11 new since yesterday.

King county
  • Total confirmed cases 108,397 - 75 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,550 - 2 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,672 - 1  new since yesterday

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,645 - 18  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,450 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 421 -   -1 new since yesterday

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,494 -  3  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 209 -  0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 334 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


