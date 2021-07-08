Jobs: WSDOT Assistant King Area Traffic Engineer
Thursday, July 8, 2021
King County - Shoreline, WA
WSDOT has an exciting opportunity for an enterprising engineer to serve as the Assistant Area Traffic Engineer for Urban Corridors in King County, the incumbent will focus on major freeways and arterials including I-405, SR 520, SR 99, and Sound Transit projects in WSDOT right of way.
The successful incumbent will, among other things, provide design guidance, quality assurance, and traffic engineering expertise for WSDOT, Sound Transit, local agency and developer projects in King County to ensure compliance will all applicable federal, state, and local policies and standards.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
