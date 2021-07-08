Attention gardeners: Greenhouse plants in immediate need of rescue
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Demolition includes the campus greenhouse, which leaves some mature cacti and tropical plants without a home.
Most need some TLC, and all should be given quarantine observation (as any new plants should). Scale insect was detected on at least one plant in the greenhouse, so please bear this in mind as a potential treatable condition.
The plants are currently outdoors in the pea patch and along the walkway by the 2400 building on campus. Demolition begins mid July, so the plants need to move soon.
Shoreline Community College is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
