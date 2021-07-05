Jazz Vespers returns Sunday in-person with Greta Matassa









Jazz Vespers is a monthly, free event open to the whole community. It is held at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE , Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Jazz Vespers is so excited to be back in person in July, celebrating our 2 year anniversary! And deserving of such a fabulous celebration, the musical line-up is outstanding. The Sunday, July 11, 2021 gathering will feature vocalist Greta Matassa, Clipper Anderson on bass, David Joyner on the piano and Jean Chaumont on guitar.We’ll round out the program with a reflection by Andrea Chaumont, inspired by the documentary Alive Inside.We can’t wait to see you in the sanctuary at Lake Forest Presbyterian Church on July 11, from 5 -6 pm. Masks are not required but feel free to wear one if that is more comfortable for you.