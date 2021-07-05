Jazz Vespers returns Sunday in-person with Greta Matassa
Monday, July 5, 2021
Jazz Vespers is so excited to be back in person in July, celebrating our 2 year anniversary! And deserving of such a fabulous celebration, the musical line-up is outstanding. The Sunday, July 11, 2021 gathering will feature vocalist Greta Matassa, Clipper Anderson on bass, David Joyner on the piano and Jean Chaumont on guitar.
We’ll round out the program with a reflection by Andrea Chaumont, inspired by the documentary Alive Inside.
We can’t wait to see you in the sanctuary at Lake Forest Presbyterian Church on July 11, from 5 -6 pm. Masks are not required but feel free to wear one if that is more comfortable for you.
Jazz Vespers is a monthly, free event open to the whole community. It is held at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
