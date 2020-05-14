Jazz Vespers Sunday with Jean Chaumont: The unknown, world-renowned jazz guitarist in Lake Forest Park





By Lorenzo Chiodo

“We were already aware that that was in his history but we didn’t force the issue. We just let him begin that conversation,” Baresel says.

“Jean is quiet, passionate about music and community. Jean is very committed to putting together a vespers program with a theme, a purpose and wonderful musicians for each program. Jean also has a fabulous French accent,” Walton says.

“I wanted to do something that was a bit more thoughtful with a theme of the day; with music that reinforced the theme, that is meaningful to the theme, and that could even be inspiration for reflection,” Chaumont explains.

“We try to keep the themes fairly broad and accessible to people — it's not really a ‘churchy’ event. There are things we find compelling in the human experience and we wanted to create opportunities for music to accent that, to bring some perspective,” Baresel says.

“That’s what we had in mind, just to offer that as a gift to the community, if you will,” says Baresel. “We want to be a place of refreshment and refuge in the middle of a chaotic world.”

After releasing his album in June 2018, the Chaumonts were on the move again when Andrea serendipitously landed a full-time position as the youth minister at Lake Forest Park Prebysterian Church.LFPP Pastor Frank Baresel knew that Chaumont was a world-class guitarist and of his work in jazz vespers before.Gina Walton is a regular attendee at LFPP. She first heard Chaumont’s musicianship at the first jazz vespers in July 2019, and now works with him on the jazz vespers committee at the church.Chaumont spearheaded the vespers project.Baresel and other members of the congregation at LFPP have assisted Chaumont in shaping his vision.Through this open and accessible experience, the monthly vespers have drawn a high percentage of attendees from people in the community, not just typical congregation members.