Case updates May 13, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
|Known cases and deaths in top 12 counties
As of May 13, there are 17,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 182 cases in the last 24 hours. 975 citizens have died. Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.
United States
- 1,364,061 known cases including 21,467 New Cases
- 82,246 deaths including 1,426 New Deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- 17,512 known cases
- 975 deaths
King county
- 7,221 known cases
- 514 which includes 327 in skilled nursing facilities
Shoreline
According to the City of Shoreline there are currently no patients housed in the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center
According to the City of Shoreline there are currently no patients housed in the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center
- 329 known cases
- 51 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 30 known cases
- 0 deaths
0 comments:
Post a Comment