Case updates May 13, 2020

Known cases and deaths in top 12 counties

1,364,061 known cases including 21,467 New Cases

82,246 deaths including 1,426 New Deaths in the past 24 hours

Washington state

17,512 known cases

975 deaths King county

7,221 known cases

514 which includes 327 in skilled nursing facilities Shoreline



According to the City of Shoreline there are currently no patients housed in the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center

329 known cases

51 deaths

Lake Forest Park

30 known cases

0 deaths











As of May 13, there are 17,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 182 cases in the last 24 hours. 975 citizens have died. Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.United States