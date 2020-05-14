Dog walking in the COVID-19 era

Thursday, May 14, 2020

The Shadow knows...
Two dog walkers heading in opposite directions meet on a narrow trail in Shoreline.

They each stop a respectable social distance from each other, they don’t know each other but are friendly.

They both want to continue in their respective directions, but because of the times they want to be safe and considerate of each other.

One calls to the other, “I’m okay if we just quickly pass, no petting or sniffing.”

And the other says, “okay, for the dogs too?”

They laugh and quickly pass without human or K-9 physical contact and continue on their way.

--Tim O’Leary, Shoreline resident and dog walker




Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
