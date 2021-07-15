Councilmember Dembowski delivers van to the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center, surprises Center with $20,000 grant
Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Senior Center board president Ginny Scantlebury and
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
Photo courtesy King County
On Wednesday, July 15, 2021 King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski delivered a “retired County vanpool” 7-passenger Dodge Caravan to the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center on 185th in Shoreline
He also surprised the Senior Center with a $20,000 grant from King County.
“Over the course of the pandemic I have had the opportunity to work closely with the tireless leadership and dedicated volunteers at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center,” Councilmember Rod Dembowski said.
“They continue to provide essential services, such as protecting vulnerable seniors from COVID-19, feeding those in need, and vaccinating the public.
"Their work inspires me and countless others in the community. I am honored to help advance their work by securing this grant, and delivering their new van.”
|Councilmember Dembowski delivers a van to the Senior Center
Photo courtesy King County
King County Metro retired the 2013 van earlier this year. Metro retires vehicles in its vanpool fleet after they reach the end of their service life – typically after six years. When the vans reach this age, they are considered surplus and donated by the King County Council to local nonprofits.
The County’s Youth and Amateur Sports Grants Council District funds made the grant Dembowski secured possible.
