Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library is open for business - individual appointments for assistance available

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Sno-Isle Genealogy Library at Heritage Park
Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library is now open and once again offering "one on one" brick wall sessions with a professional researcher, starting on Saturday July 24, 2021.

The library is located at 19927 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To schedule an appointment call 425-775-6267 to register. The 40 min. free session is available via zoom or in person at the library. 

Library hours are Thursday and Saturday 11am - 3pm. Appointments may be scheduled for 10am, 11am, 12noon, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. Please leave a message and a researcher will return your call. The library is also open for researching.



