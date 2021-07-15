Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library is open for business - individual appointments for assistance available
Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Sno-Isle Genealogy Library at Heritage Park
The library is located at 19927 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. To schedule an appointment call 425-775-6267 to register. The 40 min. free session is available via zoom or in person at the library.
Library hours are Thursday and Saturday 11am - 3pm. Appointments may be scheduled for 10am, 11am, 12noon, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. Please leave a message and a researcher will return your call. The library is also open for researching.
