City of Shoreline reopens in Phase I

Shoreline City Hall photo by Steven H. Robinson







We will require any visitor coming into City Hall or the Police Lobby to wear a face covering. A lobby monitor will be on hand in the City Hall lobby to inform people of the health and safety protocols and to help them find their intended destinations.



While most City staff who have been working remotely will continue to do so during Phase 1, some staff will rotate through City Hall to ensure we have sufficient support to meet your needs if you want to conduct City business in person.





However, due to continued remote staffing, wait times for some in-person services may be longer than what they were prior to City Hall closing to the public.





We encourage you to continue to use the various remote services available to conduct business with the City.









City Council, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS)/Tree Board, and the Planning Commission will continue to meet virtually through Zoom. We welcome your participation in these remote meetings. For information on how to listen to or provide public comment at meetings, visit:

shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings

shorelinewa.gov/parkboard

shorelinewa.gov/planning

Outside groups will not be allowed to reserve or use City Hall during this phase. This includes conference rooms and the art gallery at City Hall.



The Spartan Recreation Center is open for recreation classes and activities through pre-registration and appointment only. Pre-register at



We expect to move to Phase 2 of reopening on September 7. Phase 2 may see City Hall and other City facilities operate closer to pre-pandemic levels.



Questions?



If you have questions about the phased reopening, you can call the numbers below during regular business hours for more information:

Permitting questions, call 206-801-2500.

Recreation programs and Spartan Recreation Center questions, call 206-801-2600.

Other questions, call 206-801-27

--City of Shoreline We anticipate this will continue to be the primary way we conduct most business, including the payment of sewer bills; resolution of sewer bill questions; submission and review of development applications and building permits; payment for business licenses; and other business activities. Find links to remote City Services at shorelinewa.gov/remoteservices City Council, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS)/Tree Board, and the Planning Commission will continue to meet virtually through Zoom. We welcome your participation in these remote meetings. For information on how to listen to or provide public comment at meetings, visit:Outside groups will not be allowed to reserve or use City Hall during this phase. This includes conference rooms and the art gallery at City Hall.The Spartan Recreation Center is open for recreation classes and activities through pre-registration and appointment only. Pre-register at shorelinewa.gov/registernow We expect to move to Phase 2 of reopening on September 7. Phase 2 may see City Hall and other City facilities operate closer to pre-pandemic levels.Questions?If you have questions about the phased reopening, you can call the numbers below during regular business hours for more information:--City of Shoreline













Beginning July 6, the City of Shoreline will begin a phased reopening of City Hall and the Police Station Lobby. During this first phase (Phase 1), we will keep health and safety protocols, including