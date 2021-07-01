Racing Task Force arrests Kenmore man for organizing street racing events

Street event in Shoreline

Photo courtesy KCSO





King County: Just after 8am on Friday June 25, 2021 members of the regional street racing task force arrested a 24 year-old Kenmore male for his suspected involvement in organizing multiple racing/takeover events in King and Snohomish County.





This is the third such organizer to be arrested and booked into jail since the street racing task force was formed in March of 2021.





Since its inception, the street racing task force has forwarded and/or found probable cause for nearly 400 separate crimes on multiple suspects associated with street racing and takeovers throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.





These crimes include felony charges as well as multiple misdemeanor charges of Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Mischief.





The street racing and sideshow scene has gained popularity throughout the country in recent years. As popularity increased, so did the frequency and danger of these events happening across our region.





As a result of this reckless and unsafe behavior multiple people have been seriously injured and/or killed while participating in or attending these events.





This doesn’t include the countless amount of innocent citizens who are negatively impacted by the noise, road closures, and direct intimidation or danger coming from the people attending these racing events.





The task force has worked diligently over the past four months to hold racing organizers, participants, and attendees accountable through these investigative efforts.





The arrests and charges are a direct result of partnerships between multiple law enforcement agencies and prosecutors who have come together to focus on stopping this public safety issue.





WSP District 2 Captain Mead previously said that the racing issue “Is a regional problem that exceeds the ability of any single law enforcement agency to address it alone. By working together we hope to bring these unsafe and illegal behaviors that pose significant risks to those involved, bystanders, and uninvolved motorists alike to an end.”





It is all of our hope that the concerted efforts and partnerships with law enforcement and prosecutors continue to see positive impacts on ending the racing and takeover events that negatively impact our region and citizens.












