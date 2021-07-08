Book review by Aarene Storms: The Ride of Her Life: the true story of a woman, her horse, and their last-chance journey across America









As cars and trucks whizzed by on newly-constructed highways, Annie Wilkins experienced a version of America that most people will never know, by travelling across it one step at a time on the back of a good horse.Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult.

In 1954, Annie Wilkins sold her Maine farm for the price of taxes owed on it, bought an ex-racehorse and loaded up her few worldly goods (including some warm socks), and set off with her little dog on the ultimate road trip: across America to California.She had no Google, no Gore-Tex, and not very much money -- she didn't even have a map. What she did have was a sense of humor and a tremendous willingness to talk to strangers.Author Elizabeth Letts draws on contemporary sources, including newspapers and Annie Wilkins' own journals, to tell the story of this great adventure with plenty of side-quests into historic Americana.