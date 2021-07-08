Case updates July 6, 2021

Thursday, July 8, 2021

DOH is continuing to see outbreaks in areas and settings where vaccination rates are lower. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time. 


United States 
  • Total cases 33,582,352 -  14,137 in one day
  • Total deaths 603,656 - 224 reported in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 416,832 - 300 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 37,236 - 103 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,726 - 27 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,973- 13 new since yesterday.

King county
  • Total confirmed cases 108,213 - 64 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 6,543 - 5 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,670 - 6  new since yesterday

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,594 - 18  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,449 - 2 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 422 - 0 new since yesterday

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,488 -  0  new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 208 -  0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 334 - 1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday


