Dandylyon Drama offers Shakespeare in August for kids and teens 10-18
Thursday, July 8, 2021
In the month-long performance camp, students will work with directors, learn performance skills, and put on professional-quality performances in full costume on the final day of camp.
This summer production will be an entertaining blend of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and fun modern elements, keeping the campers fully engaged and excited throughout the process of bringing the play to life.
The experienced Dandylyon Drama directing team is ready to support actors’ growth in creativity, compassion, and courage. All students enrolled are guaranteed a role in the play, and audition information is provided upon registration.
The Much Ado About Nothing camps will be offered for ages 10-13 and 14-18, and will run for four weeks, August 2-27, 2021, 9:30am to 3:00pm at Cromwell Park in Shoreline. Tuition for the month-long camp is $525.
Register through Shoreline Parks and Rec: Program Registration (maxgalaxy.net)
Performers will receive an audition packet with monologue and additional information.
Scholarships are available to qualifying Shoreline and Lake Forest Park residents. For more information on the scholarship program, Shoreline residents should call 206-801-2600, and Lake Forest Park residents can find forms at https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/document-library/-folder-3518.
ABOUT DANDYLYON DRAMA – Dandylyon Drama’s mission is to grow more creative, compassionate, and courageous people through quality and accessible performing arts education. They do this by providing supplemental performing arts education programs to local schools, as well as offering community classes and school break camps. Their team includes talented and caring directors, music directors, choreographers and teaching artists.
