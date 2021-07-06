6X6NW Summer Art workshops July 15th and 17th at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - Nature and Art
Thursday, July 8, 2021
6X6NW Summer Art workshops
July 15th and 17th at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Looking for a new way to inspire your creativity? ShoreLake Arts has a few workshops coming up this summer, inspired by nature, held in person at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. And of course, all 6" x 6".
We have options for both adults and youth. Workshops fill up quickly so register now!
Cost
- $25 for ShoreLake Arts and Kruckeberg Garden Members
- $35 for non-members. Become a Member of ShoreLake Arts today!
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden (held outside)
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Details
These workshops are designed to be a fun and relaxed way to learn new skills, make spectacular works of art, and receive guidance from expert artists. Each workshop is about 1.5 hours long and will only be offered one time.
Workshops
Plein Air Watercolor - a bloom in the breeze
Teaching Artist: Allyce Wood
Date: Thursday, July 15th, 5:30pm
Take your art practice into the garden as you paint from life in plein air! Join visual artist Allyce Wood as she guides you step by step in creating a unique, complete painting from nature.
> Sign Up!
Create a Playful Botanical Collage
Teaching Artist: Lisa Snow Lady
Date: Saturday, July 17th, 10:30am
Cut, tear and paste layers of colorful papers to create fun collages inspired by the plants and flowers of the Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens. In this playful and experimental class Lisa will show students how to simplify leaves and flowers, create dynamic compositions and make harmonious color choices.
> Sign Up!
Nature in Color (Youth, Ages 5-12)
Teaching Artist: Rohini Mathur
Date: Saturday, July 17th, 10:30am
In this highly engaging workshop, the participants will have fun playing with colors, layering, mark making, and getting messy stamping with fresh leaves and flowers while painting a pretty nature scene on a 6x6" canvas.
> Sign Up!
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
