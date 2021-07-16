Be prepared for wildfire smoke

Friday, July 16, 2021

Remember this? Our skies were full of smoke last summer. Photo by Carl Dinse.

Wildfires are becoming increasingly common during Washington summers and with them we have seen a spike in wildfire smoke across the region. 

University of Washington researchers have been working with Public Health Seattle King County to understand the risks and what people in King County can do to be ready for wildfire smoke. 

You can learn more here from the UW School of Public Health.



Posted by DKH at 1:04 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  