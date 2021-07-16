Be prepared for wildfire smoke
Friday, July 16, 2021
|Remember this? Our skies were full of smoke last summer. Photo by Carl Dinse.
Wildfires are becoming increasingly common during Washington summers and with them we have seen a spike in wildfire smoke across the region.
University of Washington researchers have been working with Public Health Seattle King County to understand the risks and what people in King County can do to be ready for wildfire smoke.
You can learn more here from the UW School of Public Health.
