New program will help house King county veterans

The first veteran has already been enrolled in the program. Photo courtesy King County.





To increase utilization of federal housing vouchers to house more local Veterans, King County, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the King County Housing Authority have joined forces to develop a pioneering new program to aid local Veterans





"King County is proud to join our partners at the VA and the King County Housing Authority to maximize federal and local assistance to house veterans and their families," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "Working together, we are creating housing and supportive services so that every Veteran returning to King County after serving our country can secure a safe and stable home."



"Nobody who serves in our military, risking their lives to defend us and our country, should experience homelessness," said The Collaborative Case Management (CCM) Pilot Program will combine the power of VA and their federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers, the expertise of the King County Veterans Program social services staff, and housing units coordinated through the King County Housing Authority to help Veterans experiencing homelessness connect to safe and stable housing."Nobody who serves in our military, risking their lives to defend us and our country, should experience homelessness," said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough





"That’s why we worked with King County to create the Collaborative Case Management Pilot program, which will maximize our capacity to help local Veterans obtain and maintain the stable housing they have earned. I hope this collaboration can serve as a nationwide model for preventing and ending Veterans homelessness, and VA looks forward to implementing similar partnerships in communities across America."









