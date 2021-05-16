Shorecrest student selected to represent Washington state in NASA's Artemis Moon Pod essay contest

As NASA sets out to inspire a whole new generation, the Artemis Generation, the essay contest invited students to imagine leading a one-week expedition at the Moon’s South Pole and to tell NASA all about it.



This included writing about their expedition’s crew and technology, with an expectation of leaving their technology behind to help future astronauts explore the Moon.

As a semifinalist, Brianna received an Artemis Prize Pack filled with space-themed prizes plus the opportunity to attend a series of virtual Artemis Explorer Sessions with NASA experts.





On March 23rd, NASA held a virtual event, where contest participants had the opportunity to learn about space exploration from speakers including: NASA Astronaut, Ricky Arnold, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, Kathy Lueders, and Associate Administrator of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, Mike Kincaid.





At the conclusion of the event, the semifinalists were unveiled. But there was one more surprise in store for all the students who submitted an entry: NASA will fly a digital copy of all 14,000 essays around the Moon aboard Artemis I.



