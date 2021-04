Washington Healthplanfinder is extending its current special enrollment period from May 15 to August 15, 2021.





This allows currently uninsured individuals, and people both on and off the Exchange, the opportunity to benefit from new savings.





Customers seeking coverage can contact an Exchange certified Broker, Navigator, enrollment center or the Customer Support Center between 7:30am and 5:30pm Monday -Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604.