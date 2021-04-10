Jobs: City of Shoreline seeks Equity and Social Justice Community Consultants
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Community Workgroup and will be hiring several Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Community Consultants to support Shoreline City Council Resolution 467 Declaring the City’s Commitment to Building an Anti-Racist Community, adopted in November 2020. Deadline to apply is Friday, April 16, 11:59pm.
ESJ Community Consultants will work with City staff on the ESJ Workgroup to plan multiple Community Listening Sessions, to hear from Shoreline community members what an anti-racist community looks like (vision). The Listening sessions will also help identify the types of activities and outcomes the City should support and prioritize.
ESJ Community Consultants will have strong connections to Shoreline residents, groups, and partners who reflect diverse backgrounds and perspectives, especially Black, Indigenous, Asian, Hispanic/Latinx, and other people of color; recent immigrant/refugee; LGBTQIA+; People with Disabilities; youth; and other groups.
Expectations
ESJ Community Consultants will be paid for their time and must complete a W-9 to receive payment. If you have any concerns about completing a W-9, please contact Suni Tolton at stolton@shorelinewa.gov to discuss options.
To learn more, visit the City’s Equity and Social Justice Community Workgroup webpage. To apply, applicants may:
- ESJ Community Consultants will support the values in the Anti-Racism Resolution; encourage partnerships for positive change; and will be asked to review materials before meetings to prepare. Individuals must meet the following requirements to apply:
- At least 16 years old
- Live or work in Shoreline
- Have connections and knowledge of Shoreline organizations and/or resident groups
- Commit to attending ESJ Workgroup planning meetings. An estimated 3 planning sessions for 2-3 hours each will be scheduled (dates/times in May to be determined). All sessions will be held online.
- Support resident participation in Community Listening Sessions (dates/times in June – summer, to be determined).
- Fill out the online ESJ Community Consultant application form; OR
- Complete application form (available on the ESJ Community Consultant Application webpage) and email to Suni Tolton stolton@shorelinewa.gov; OR
- Provide oral responses to application questions via phone. Contact Suni Tolton via email or leave a message at 206-801-2256 to schedule a time.
