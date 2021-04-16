Shorewood graduate wins prestigious Goldwater scholarship

Friday, April 16, 2021

2018 Shorewood grad Mark Yamane
Mark Yamane graduated from Shorewood HS in 2018 and is a junior at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida on the Gulf Coast.

In March, he was notified that he had won the 2021 Barry J. Goldwater Scholarship, a selective $7,500 award given to sophomores and juniors who obtain a 3.0 grade point average, plan to have careers in the natural sciences, and present a rigorous application that includes an original research paper.

The Goldwater averages eight awards per state each year for students from all fields of science, engineering and mathematics.

He is working on a double major in marine science and computer engineering. He spends his summers in internships running research projects: population modeling for fish types off the coast of California to determine harvest patterns, and studying energy occurrences in the Mediterranean.

This summer he will be in Seattle, collecting data from sail drones charting the atmospheric conditions of the Arctic.

In 2020 he won a NASA Hollings $9,500 scholarship. He plans on getting a doctorate in computer science. "I want to use deep learning algorithms to simplify marine science data collection and processes.”

At Shorewood he was a varsity wrestler, on the robotics team, and on the drumline in the marching band.

He is an Eagle Scout with Shoreline Boy Scout Troop 325.



