Spring cleaning at Echo Lake

Friday, April 16, 2021

Photo by Greg Haughian

The Dale Turner YMCA had their landscaping crew hard at work on a sunny day at South Echo Lake, removing blackberries and trimming overgrown bushes.

The Boardwalk runs from Aurora to the Interurban Trail
Google earth photo

The boardwalk allows pedestrians to get close to the lake and the native plants without harming them. It runs from a stairway by the Y across the south end of Echo Lake to a stairway up to the Interurban Trail.

Executive Director Carolan Cross notes that "There is significant overgrowth of blackberry bushes in that area that we have to cut back. This also helps open the view of the lake."



