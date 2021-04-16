Applications now open for RNA Scholarship

$1,500 award available to qualifying high school seniors

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA) is pleased to announce one $1,500 scholarship, available to eligible students who will be continuing their education in the 2021-2022 school year.





Applicants will be judged on the strength of a couple short essay questions, based on a theme pertaining to community and the RNA mission to “...promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.”



Applications are now available at Shoreline area high schools, and online here: www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org/scholarship



Entries must be postmarked or submitted via email by Monday, May 31, 2021. Award recipient will be notified before June 11, 2021.



Eligible applicants include high school seniors planning to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university.





Applicants must currently live in, or have previously lived in, the Ridgecrest neighborhood as defined by the area contained by: NE 175th Street to NE 145th Street; and 15th Avenue NE to the I-5 freeway.



Scholarships may cover the cost of tuition and fees, books or supplies required for courses of instruction at the educational institution of your choice. Each scholarship will be paid by the RNA directly to the educational institution, for the use of the scholarship recipient once enrolled.

About Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA): The RNA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable and educational organization.





Our mission is to inform and educate the public on matters relating to the community, and promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.





The neighborhood of Ridgecrest is just north of Seattle and just east of I-5. Its north border is NE 175th Street and its east border is 15th Avenue NE.



RNA hosts monthly board meetings which are open to the public.









Questions or more information:



They are held on the second Tuesdays of the month from 7-9pm. Meeting dates and locations are available online at www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org Questions or more information: Scholarship@ridgecrestneighborhood.org







