Shoreline School Board announces three finalist candidates for the next Superintendent of Shoreline Schools

After a nationwide search, the Shoreline School Board has announced three finalist candidates for the next Superintendent of Shoreline Schools.





School Board President Meghan Jernigan said,

“We are incredibly excited to bring forward three outstanding candidates for Shoreline Superintendent, each of whom are student-centered leaders committed to equity and academic excellence. "We look forward to the upcoming candidate forums, and want to thank the community for participating in this process.”

The three finalists are:



Dr. Kristina Bellamy

Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning

Anchorage School District

Anchorage, AK



Dr. Concie Pedroza

Chief of Support Services

Seattle Public Schools

Seattle, WA



Dr. Susana Reyes

Assistant Superintendent of Operations

Pasco School District

Pasco, WA Dr. Kristina BellamyDirector of K-12 Teaching and LearningAnchorage School DistrictAnchorage, AKDr. Concie PedrozaChief of Support ServicesSeattle Public SchoolsSeattle, WADr. Susana ReyesAssistant Superintendent of OperationsPasco School DistrictPasco, WA





Dr. Kristina Bellamy Since 2018, Dr. Kristina Bellamy has served as Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning in the Anchorage School District in Alaska. As Alaska's largest school system, it serves 48,000 students. Since 2018,has served as Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning in the Anchorage School District in Alaska. As Alaska's largest school system, it serves 48,000 students.

Over the last 20+ years, Dr. Bellamy has served public school systems in several capacities to include: substitute, classified staff member, teacher, principal and district administrator. She holds two Masters degrees (Elementary Education and Educational Leadership), and a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies, from the University of Washington.

Widely regarded as a tenacious advocate for students, and a culturally responsive leader who motivates and inspires others to action, Dr. Bellamy has been actively engaged in helping to shape policy, practice and culture through her various roles. As a systems-thinker, she is committed to her charge of expanding adult capacity to handle adaptive challenges, while driving equity-focused inquiry and action. Kristina is the proud mommy of a 5-year-old son. They reside in Anchorage, Alaska.







Dr. Concie Pedroza Dr. Concie Pedroza began her career as a classroom teacher over 25 years ago and later served as an elementary, K-8, and high school principal. She currently serves as the Chief of Student Support Services in Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington State, leading the departments of Advanced Learning, Admissions, Enrollment Planning, Athletics, Special Education and 504. A commitment to racial equity and educational excellence for all students center her leadership and instructional approach. Under her leadership, Orca K-8 in Seattle Public Schools earned three consecutive School of Distinction awards for student growth and performance. Dr. Pedroza was later selected as the first principal of Seattle World School supporting immigrant and refugee students representing over 35 languages. During her principal tenure, the school celebrated its first graduating class, high school accreditation, and she was recognized for her work with families and community partners. Dr. Pedroza is a former Principal Leadership Coach, supporting the professional growth of school leaders and served as the Director of the Department of Racial Equity Advancement overseeing professional development for culturally responsive practices and anti-racism at all levels of the system, including the school board to school-based racial equity teams. began her career as a classroom teacher over 25 years ago and later served as an elementary, K-8, and high school principal. She currently serves as the Chief of Student Support Services in Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington State, leading the departments of Advanced Learning, Admissions, Enrollment Planning, Athletics, Special Education and 504. A commitment to racial equity and educational excellence for all students center her leadership and instructional approach. Under her leadership, Orca K-8 in Seattle Public Schools earned three consecutive School of Distinction awards for student growth and performance. Dr. Pedroza was later selected as the first principal of Seattle World School supporting immigrant and refugee students representing over 35 languages. During her principal tenure, the school celebrated its first graduating class, high school accreditation, and she was recognized for her work with families and community partners. Dr. Pedroza is a former Principal Leadership Coach, supporting the professional growth of school leaders and served as the Director of the Department of Racial Equity Advancement overseeing professional development for culturally responsive practices and anti-racism at all levels of the system, including the school board to school-based racial equity teams.



Dr. Pedroza is a state expert on all issues of PreK-12 education. She has served on OPSI’s Bilingual ESSA workgroup, Student Day Taskforce, Reopening Schools Washington Operations Taskforce and most recently as the Chair of the Bilingual Education Advisory Committee to Superintendent Reykdal. Her commitment to anti-racist actions with attention to centering family and student experiences are central to her work in schools and in every position that she has served. Dr. Pedroza earned her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and Doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Washington.

Dr. Susana Reyes Dr. Susana Reyes is the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Pasco School District. Previously, Dr. Reyes served as Assistant Superintendent of Special Services for the Mead School District and before that, was the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Pullman School District. Dr. Reyes’ experience in education includes principal, assistant principal, and bilingual elementary teacher for the Wapato School District. Dr. Reyes serves on the Washington State Board of Education. She is also a member of the board of the Washington Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and a member of the Board of Trustees of College Spark Washington. Dr. Reyes was born in Mexico City and is a first-generation college graduate. She attended Wapato Public Schools and graduated from Wapato High School. Dr. Reyes earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University as well as her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in education administration. She holds the Principal Certificate and Superintendent Credential also from WSU. is the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Pasco School District. Previously, Dr. Reyes served as Assistant Superintendent of Special Services for the Mead School District and before that, was the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Pullman School District. Dr. Reyes’ experience in education includes principal, assistant principal, and bilingual elementary teacher for the Wapato School District. Dr. Reyes serves on the Washington State Board of Education. She is also a member of the board of the Washington Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and a member of the Board of Trustees of College Spark Washington. Dr. Reyes was born in Mexico City and is a first-generation college graduate. She attended Wapato Public Schools and graduated from Wapato High School. Dr. Reyes earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University as well as her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in education administration. She holds the Principal Certificate and Superintendent Credential also from WSU.





The three finalists will be interviewed by the School Board on April 27-28. Each finalist will also hold an open community forum via Zoom webinar.







The open community forums are limited to 500 attendees each and will be recorded and posted to the school district website the day following each forum.





Below is the schedule of open community forum webinars, log in information and a link to submit questions.



Dr. Kristina Bellamy

Tuesday, April 27 – 8:00-9:00 pm



Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84209497964?pwd=dzdrZUVOUzVpWWRUU0MyWG1KL2VPdz09



Webinar ID: 842 0949 7964

Passcode: 348357



Dr. Susana Reyes

Wednesday, April 28 – 5:45-6:45 pm Webinar ID: 842 0949 7964Passcode: 348357Wednesday, April 28 – 5:45-6:45 pm







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82630697118?pwd=RU5scTBHTUpXSU56N2xrb09xN09tdz09



Webinar ID: 826 3069 7118

Passcode: 780241



Dr. Concie Pedroza

Wednesday, April 28 – 6:45-7:45 pm



Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87959753654?pwd=TWhpTllHZURvbVRKcjM2SEhhT1J4Zz09



Webinar ID: 879 5975 3654

Passcode: 447667



Zoom link:Webinar ID: 826 3069 7118Passcode: 780241Wednesday, April 28 – 6:45-7:45 pmZoom link:Webinar ID: 879 5975 3654Passcode: 447667