Shoreline School Board announces three finalist candidates for the next Superintendent of Shoreline Schools
Friday, April 16, 2021
After a nationwide search, the Shoreline School Board has announced three finalist candidates for the next Superintendent of Shoreline Schools.
School Board President Meghan Jernigan said,
“We are incredibly excited to bring forward three outstanding candidates for Shoreline Superintendent, each of whom are student-centered leaders committed to equity and academic excellence.
"We look forward to the upcoming candidate forums, and want to thank the community for participating in this process.”
The three finalists are:
Dr. Kristina Bellamy
Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning
Anchorage School District
Anchorage, AK
Dr. Concie Pedroza
Chief of Support Services
Seattle Public Schools
Seattle, WA
Dr. Susana Reyes
Assistant Superintendent of Operations
Pasco School District
Pasco, WA
|Dr. Kristina Bellamy
Over the last 20+ years, Dr. Bellamy has served public school systems in several capacities to include: substitute, classified staff member, teacher, principal and district administrator. She holds two Masters degrees (Elementary Education and Educational Leadership), and a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies, from the University of Washington.
Widely regarded as a tenacious advocate for students, and a culturally responsive leader who motivates and inspires others to action, Dr. Bellamy has been actively engaged in helping to shape policy, practice and culture through her various roles. As a systems-thinker, she is committed to her charge of expanding adult capacity to handle adaptive challenges, while driving equity-focused inquiry and action. Kristina is the proud mommy of a 5-year-old son. They reside in Anchorage, Alaska.
|Dr. Concie Pedroza
Dr. Pedroza is a state expert on all issues of PreK-12 education. She has served on OPSI’s Bilingual ESSA workgroup, Student Day Taskforce, Reopening Schools Washington Operations Taskforce and most recently as the Chair of the Bilingual Education Advisory Committee to Superintendent Reykdal. Her commitment to anti-racist actions with attention to centering family and student experiences are central to her work in schools and in every position that she has served. Dr. Pedroza earned her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and Doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Washington.
|Dr. Susana Reyes
The three finalists will be interviewed by the School Board on April 27-28. Each finalist will also hold an open community forum via Zoom webinar.
You can submit questions for the finalists’ community forums here. Questions must be submitted by Monday, April 26 at 5:00pm.
The open community forums are limited to 500 attendees each and will be recorded and posted to the school district website the day following each forum.
Below is the schedule of open community forum webinars, log in information and a link to submit questions.
Dr. Kristina Bellamy
Tuesday, April 27 – 8:00-9:00 pm
Zoom link:
Dr. Susana Reyes
Wednesday, April 28 – 5:45-6:45 pm
Webinar ID: 842 0949 7964
Passcode: 348357
Dr. Concie Pedroza
Wednesday, April 28 – 6:45-7:45 pm
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87959753654?pwd=TWhpTllHZURvbVRKcjM2SEhhT1J4Zz09
Webinar ID: 879 5975 3654
Passcode: 447667
You can find information on the superintendent search process here.
