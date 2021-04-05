Pop-up Blood Drive at Haller Lake Community Club April 25 and 26

Monday, April 5, 2021


Bloodworks NW will hold a pop-up blood drive at the Haller Lake Community Club, April 25-26 (Sunday and Monday)

HLCC is located at 12579 Densmore Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Donations will be done by appointment only. Drop-ins will not be allowed. 

Note the following:
  • Donors need to need to bring a Photo I.D. (e.g. driver’s license, passport, school I.D., etc.
  • People under age 16 are permitted on site.

Donor Centers and Pop-Ups are being conducted in accordance with the FDA & CDC guidelines.
  • Donors are asked to wear a mask during their donation.
  • There is no wait to donate if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson/Janssen, Novovax or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. 
  • For more information, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.


