Shorewood girls tennis team start the season with 30 players



The Shorewood Girls tennis team started their Spring season March 30, 2021 with 30 players.





The team will be led this season by co-captains, junior Hannah Alexander and senior Bryn Morrison



A new group of talented players have moved up from last year's junior varsity team and joined by three outstanding freshman Emily Lin, Emma Okamura and Emma Nelson.





After a week of practices and challenges, freshman Emily Lin has captured the number one singles spot.

Okamura and Nelson have made a serious challenge for one of the top three doubles positions. Alexander and Galley look strong at number one doubles, with their consistent play.





The coaches, Arnie Moreno and JV coach April Thompson, are excited to see the new players and the great level of play.



The players and coaches are all happy to be out playing and competing again. The team starts at Mariner, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The matches are scheduled to start at 3:30pm. The T-Bird JV team will host the Lynnwood JV team.



Go T-Birds.



Story and photos by

Coach Arnie Moreno







The team returns varsity players with lots of experience with Alexander and Morrison plus junior Sophie Galley, sophomore Carryn Petersen and senior Joan Filipi.