King County Public Health Insurance Enrollment Event at Shoreline City Hall

Wednesday, April 14, 2021


King County Public Health Insurance Enrollment Event
Saturday, April 17, 11am – 3:00pm


In person, physically distanced, outside event. Face masks are required and will be provided, if needed.

Sign up for health insurance, energy assistance, Basic Food, ORCA LIFT cards, and other support.

For more information call King County CHAP 1-800-756-5437 or visit www.kingcounty.gov/outreach 




