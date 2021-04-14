King County Public Health Insurance Enrollment Event at Shoreline City Hall
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
King County Public Health Insurance Enrollment Event
Saturday, April 17, 11am – 3:00pm
In person, physically distanced, outside event. Face masks are required and will be provided, if needed.
Sign up for health insurance, energy assistance, Basic Food, ORCA LIFT cards, and other support.
For more information call King County CHAP 1-800-756-5437 or visit www.kingcounty.gov/outreach
