Inslee signs commutations following court decision on simple drug possession





The court’s decision essentially invalidated the statute that was the basis for the criminal convictions and related sentences for numerous individuals, including many in DOC custody in state prisons solely for these now-invalidated drug possession convictions.



While prosecutors and the courts have worked to vacate the convictions of individuals convicted and sentenced under this now-invalidated drug possession statute, the governor has endeavored to use his clemency authority to expeditiously facilitate a more immediate release for other individuals in custody solely on these convictions.







