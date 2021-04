Facing dwindling revenues, Sound Transit considers delaying or scaling back BRT Stride SR 522 - give them feedback

One of the projects that may be reduced is the Bus Rapid Transit Stride SR 522

How should Sound Transit respond to lower revenues and higher costs?





In response to an "affordability gap," the Sound Transit Board is considering changes to schedules and plans for transit expansions that are not yet under construction.

One of the projects on the chopping block is the Bus Rapid Transit Stride SR 522, which may be delayed from its original schedules, phased, or scaled back - unless ST hears from customers.



Bus rapid transit



Share your input by April 30 and take the survey here More project information here: soundtransit.org/RealignmentPriorities Questions: realignment@soundtransit.org or 206-553-3400

Help Sound Transit understand which future Link light rail, Sounder and bus projects are most important to you!