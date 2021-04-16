Facing dwindling revenues, Sound Transit considers delaying or scaling back BRT Stride SR 522 - give them feedback
Friday, April 16, 2021
|One of the projects that may be reduced is the Bus Rapid Transit Stride SR 522
How should Sound Transit respond to lower revenues and higher costs?
Help Sound Transit understand which future Link light rail, Sounder and bus projects are most important to you!
In response to an "affordability gap," the Sound Transit Board is considering changes to schedules and plans for transit expansions that are not yet under construction.
One of the projects on the chopping block is the Bus Rapid Transit Stride SR 522, which may be delayed from its original schedules, phased, or scaled back - unless ST hears from customers.
Bus rapid transit
Share your input by April 30 and take the survey here.
More project information here: soundtransit.org/RealignmentPriorities.
Questions: realignment@soundtransit.org or 206-553-3400
