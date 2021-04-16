Case updates April 14, 2021
Friday, April 16, 2021
Case updates April 14, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open everyone in Washington state. See the article here. Case numbers continue to rise.
United States
- Total cases 31,231,869 - 73,622 in one day
- Total deaths 561,356 - 831 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 381,725 - 1,386 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,292 - 53 in a day
- Total deaths 5,362 - 5 in a day
King county
- Total cases 92,599 - 441 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,503 - 13 in a day
- Total deaths 1,491 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,810 - 22 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,276 - -3 in a day
- Total deaths 382 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,186 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 191 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 298 - -1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment