Craft together while you're apart in an Online Embroidery Class
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Are you missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters or looking for a fun project to tackle remotely with friends or family?
If so, check out Embroidery for Beginners, an online class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery and offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.
In just four weeks, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop.
Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!)
The cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit that will be mailed to students prior to the first class, so friends or family can craft together while you're apart!
Fee: $79
Dates: April 12th - May 3rd (Mondays)
Time: 6:30 - 8pm Location: Online via Zoom
The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
Fee: $79
Dates: April 12th - May 3rd (Mondays)
Time: 6:30 - 8pm Location: Online via Zoom
The full course description is available here or you can contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment