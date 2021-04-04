Craft together while you're apart in an Online Embroidery Class

Are you missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters or looking for a fun project to tackle remotely with friends or family?





If so, check out Embroidery for Beginners, an online class focused on the fundamentals of embroidery and offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.



In just four weeks, you’ll learn how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of an embroidery hoop.





Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. (Puns are welcome!)



