Case updates April 2, 2021
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
United States
- Total cases 30,424,145 - 65,933 in one day
- Total deaths 552,829 - 944 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 368,403 - 1,288 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,688 - 47 in a day
- Total deaths 5,278 - 0 in a day
King county
- Total cases 89,039 - 253 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,366 - 12 in a day
- Total deaths 1,472 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,914 - 51 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,235 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 380 - -1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,132 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 188 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 293 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
