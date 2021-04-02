Case updates March 31, 2021
Friday, April 2, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
Case updates March 31, 2021
United States
- Total cases 30,277,908 - 64,149 in one day
- Total deaths 549,098 - 917 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 365,762 - 1,276 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,608 - 57 in a day
- Total deaths 5,262 - 15 in a day
King county
- Total cases 88,369 - 302 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,345 - 14 in a day
- Total deaths 1,466 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,742 - 64 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,232 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 379 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,112 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 188 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 290 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment