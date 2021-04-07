Case updates April 5, 2021

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

 

  Vaccine Locations
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.

United States 
  • Total cases 30,596,830 - 62,878 in one day
  • Total deaths 554,420 - 353 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 370,652 - 635 new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 20,819 - 37 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,299 - 14 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 89,743 - 100 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,398 - 17 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,475 - 3 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,095 - 24 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,245 -  6 in a day
  • Total deaths 381 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,136 -  -1 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 190 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 296 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 15 -  -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change


