Case updates April 5, 2021
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible.
United States
- Total cases 30,596,830 - 62,878 in one day
- Total deaths 554,420 - 353 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 370,652 - 635 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,819 - 37 in a day
- Total deaths 5,299 - 14 in a day
King county
- Total cases 89,743 - 100 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,398 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,475 - 3 in a day
- Total cases 22,095 - 24 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,245 - 6 in a day
- Total deaths 381 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 2,136 - -1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 190 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
- cases 296 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 15 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
