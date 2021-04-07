Take a video tour of newly rebuilt Kellogg and Einstein Middle Schools

Kellogg Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shoreline Public Schools will host two Community Connections presentations that will focus on the construction of the District’s two middle schools.





Einstein Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The presentations will be held on April 14 at 6:00pm and April 15 at 10:00am. District and school staff will share insights into the design and construction process, as well as video tours of each school. There will also be a question and answer session following the presentation and video tours.