Take a video tour of newly rebuilt Kellogg and Einstein Middle Schools

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Kellogg Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Take a video tour of the newly rebuilt Einstein and Kellogg Middle Schools and learn about their construction on April 14 and 15. 

Shoreline Public Schools will host two Community Connections presentations that will focus on the construction of the District’s two middle schools.

Einstein Middle School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The presentations will be held on April 14 at 6:00pm and April 15 at 10:00am. District and school staff will share insights into the design and construction process, as well as video tours of each school. There will also be a question and answer session following the presentation and video tours.

The presentations will be recorded and available on the school district’s website for those unable to attend live.

Links to both sessions are below. If you have a need for language interpretation for either meeting, please contact public.info@shorelineschools.org or 206-393-4412 by April 12.

April 14 at 6:00 pm Presentation

April 15 at 10:00 am Presentation



