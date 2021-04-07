Public Hearing on proposed fire department merger at LFP council meeting Thursday
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Thursday's meetings begin with a 6pm study session on the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan Review.
The regular meeting will begin at 7pm with the public hearing.
Following the consent agenda, the city council will express their opinion of the merger with a formal resolution.
The link for both meetings: https://zoom.us/j/98863093897#success
Instructions for submitting public comment here
--Diane Hettrick
