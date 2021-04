Public Hearing on proposed fire department merger at LFP council meeting Thursday

The LFP city council regular meeting on Thursday,April 8, 2021 will include a public hearing on the proposed merger of the Northshore Fire Department into Woodinville Fire and Rescue.





Instructions for submitting public comment here





--Diane Hettrick













Thursday's meetings begin with a 6pm study session on the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan Review.The regular meeting will begin at 7pm with the public hearing.Following the consent agenda, the city council will express their opinion of the merger with a formal resolution.The link for both meetings: https://zoom.us/j/98863093897#success