Case updates April 13, 2021

Vaccine eligibility is open everyone in Washington state but vaccine supplies are limited. See the article here. Case numbers continue to rise.


United States 
  • Total cases 31,158,087 - 76,120 in one day
  • Total deaths 560,576 - 769 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 380,339 -  1,283 new cases in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,239 - 54 in a day 
  • Total deaths 5,370 -  17 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 92,158 - 356 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,490 - 32 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,489 - 4 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,739 - 148 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,279 - 22 in a day
  • Total deaths 383 - 2 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,183 -  14 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 192 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 299 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 -  0 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change

