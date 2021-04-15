Case updates April 13, 2021
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open everyone in Washington state but vaccine supplies are limited. See the article here. Case numbers continue to rise.
United States
- Total cases 31,158,087 - 76,120 in one day
- Total deaths 560,576 - 769 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 380,339 - 1,283 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 21,239 - 54 in a day
- Total deaths 5,370 - 17 in a day
King county
- Total cases 92,158 - 356 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,490 - 32 in a day
- Total deaths 1,489 - 4 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,739 - 148 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,279 - 22 in a day
- Total deaths 383 - 2 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,183 - 14 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 192 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 299 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
