Case updates April 11, 2021
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations.
The governor is moving three counties: Pierce, Whitman, and Cowlitz back to Phase 2. King county is still vulnerable because of rising case numbers.
United States
- Total cases 31,015,033 - 49,409 in one day
- Total deaths 559,172 - 328 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 377,952 - 1722 new cases in 2 days
- Total hospitalizations 21,058 - 96 in 2 days
- Total deaths 5,329 - 7 in 2 days
King county
- Total cases 91,715 - 277 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,449 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 1,483 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 22,587 - 86 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,258 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 382 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,166 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 192 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 300 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
