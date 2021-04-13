Case updates April 11, 2021

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

 
Positive cases in King county as of 4-11-21

Vaccine Locations
Vaccine eligibility is open to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4. On April 15, everyone is eligible. Some sites are taking pre-registrations.

The governor is moving three counties: Pierce, Whitman, and Cowlitz back to Phase 2. King county is still vulnerable because of rising case numbers.


Case updates April 11, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 31,015,033 - 49,409 in one day
  • Total deaths 559,172 - 328 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 377,952 -  1722 new cases in 2 days  
  • Total hospitalizations 21,058 - 96 in 2 days 
  • Total deaths 5,329 -  7 in 2 days 

King county 
  • Total cases 91,715 - 277 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,449 - 3 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,483 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 22,587 - 86 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,258 -  1 in a day
  • Total deaths 382 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,166 -  3 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 192 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 300 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -   -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change

Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  