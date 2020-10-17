The League of Women Voters answers first time voter questions

First time voter training and youth ambassador programs are just some of the ways the North King County Unit is working to get out the vote during COVID-19









The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County takes its Get Out the Vote (GOTV) work very seriously. Voting is the foundation on which the League was built 100 years ago.





Created to help women make informed decisions when the 19th Amendment passed, the League has upheld its mission of creating an empowered, informed and engaged voter base, and has rallied around the work needed to activate voters during every election.



The North King County Unit, one of several active units in King County, has always been a leader in these efforts, working area schools, colleges and food banks to help register and engage citizens in the voting process.





This year was no exception, and as COVID-19 rendered traditional voter registration and GOTV activities impossible, the North King County Unit sprang into action by creating new and exciting ways to engage new voters.



Based on the understanding that new, first time voters were at a disadvantage like never before, the League’s Voter Services team created a video to help answer first time voter questions, from filling in every bubble to why mail-in- ballots come with two envelopes.









Another new project this year is the League of Women Voters Youth Ambassador program. Aimed at young voters, the initiative is set up as a peer-to-peer voter engagement program that gives ambassadors social media toolkits they can use to encourage their friends to register and vote. The video can be found here and will be shared on the League's social channels.





The League is also encouraging people to sign up for text reminders by texting GOVOTE to 88-202 for text reminders prior to the election.



Democracy is not a spectator sport — make a plan to have your ballot postmarked by Election Day on November 3 or drop it off on or before November 3 in one of King County’s 70+ ballot drop boxes.





Take pictures of yourselves mailing or dropping off your ballot! Share the good news about voting and tag us on Twitter at @LWVSeattleKC, on Instagram at @lwvseattlekc, and on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County.









The League of Women Voters envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate. We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy.








