The ballot box at the Shoreline Library is now accessible

Friday, October 16, 2020

Ballot box at Shoreline Library
Photo by Julia Gibson


The ballot box at the Shoreline Library has been moved from the construction area and is now accessible in the lower lot. 

Enter from the 175th street entrance and follow the blue Vote signs to the lower lot. 

Ballot drop box at Shoreline Library
Photo by Julia Gibson


You can also enter the upper parking lot at 174th and walk down the stairs and into the lower lot. 

Thank you to everyone who alerted us that things were not as they should be!

The Shoreline library is located at the corner of NE 175th and 5th NE.

--Julia Gibson, Public Services Librarian




